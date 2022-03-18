Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 2,926 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($38.05).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £482.24 million and a PE ratio of 34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.37. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($42.78).

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.25), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($41,661.25).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

