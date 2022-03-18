Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 6,746 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Greenbrier Companies worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,128,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX opened at $50.53 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

