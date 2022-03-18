Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,772 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.98% of PJT Partners worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 339.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

