Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 25,074 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Atlassian worth $63,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $280.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

