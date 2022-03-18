Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,564 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $128,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.39.

AAP stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.03 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.59 and a 200 day moving average of $222.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.