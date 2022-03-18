Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,138,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $109,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

