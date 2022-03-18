Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $86.04 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,981 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $86,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,930,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 264,405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after acquiring an additional 162,450 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,058,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

