Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,181 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $23,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 191.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

