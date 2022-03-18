Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $20.57 Million Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,309 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.88% of Zuora worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Zuora by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zuora by 19.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 3.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after buying an additional 400,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

ZUO opened at $15.07 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

