Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 89,977 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,977 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $72,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

