Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 580,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,451. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.30. The company has a market cap of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FREQ shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 38,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

