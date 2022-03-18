Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Shares Down 16.7%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 102,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 166,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market cap of C$3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
Fremont Gold Company Profile (CVE:FRE)
