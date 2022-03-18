Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 564,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. Freedom has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freedom will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

