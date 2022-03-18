Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.