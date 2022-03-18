Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

