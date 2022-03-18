Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 121.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

