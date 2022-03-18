Fortis (TSE:FTS) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$57.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.12.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS opened at C$60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$52.68 and a 52-week high of C$61.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.09. The company has a market cap of C$28.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,724,819.35. Insiders have sold a total of 42,061 shares of company stock worth $2,546,440 over the last quarter.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.