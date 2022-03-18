ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

NYSE:FORG opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

FORG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $674,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $378,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

