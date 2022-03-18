Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 93,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 1,535,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,053,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.