FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $49,678.65 and $14.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

