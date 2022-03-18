Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Buys $15,719.16 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke purchased 9,034 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Ryan Schulke bought 10,966 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $21,164.38.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.18 on Friday. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fluent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

