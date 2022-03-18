Floor & Decor’s (FND) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FND. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

