Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $101.44 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

