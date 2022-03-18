Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

