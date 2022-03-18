Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:FFC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
