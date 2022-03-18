FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FirstEnergy’s efforts to strengthen transmission & distribution operations will increase grid reliability and enable it to efficiently serve customers. The company has installed new EV charging units in Maryland and aims to cut emissions and become net carbon neutral by 2050. Improving economic conditions in its service territories will boost demand from the commercial and industrial group. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, FE still has certain coal-fired generating plants, for which it has to comply with environmental regulations, which may result in additional expenses. Any unexpected delay in completing capital project and a likely increase in interest rates could put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Cyber security threat and unfavorable weather can lower demand and impact performance.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of FE stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

