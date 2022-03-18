First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Shares Up 2%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.26 and last traded at $66.25. 12,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 46,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.98.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.