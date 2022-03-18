First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.97. 28,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 60,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.70.

