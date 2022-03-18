First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 18,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 10,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.