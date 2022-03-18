First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

