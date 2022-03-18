First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

FBZ stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

