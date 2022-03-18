First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 1,301 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

FSLR stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

