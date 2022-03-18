First PREMIER Bank Has $1.12 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after purchasing an additional 717,119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,872,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,766,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

