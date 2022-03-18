First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $6,977,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

FMS opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

