First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN stock opened at $235.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.