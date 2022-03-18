First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$92,394.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$92,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,248,200.

Shares of TSE FR traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.61. 1,445,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,579. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.04.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.