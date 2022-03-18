First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$92,394.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$92,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,248,200.
Shares of TSE FR traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.61. 1,445,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,579. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 8.65%.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
