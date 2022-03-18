First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) vs. Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Head to Head Survey

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.85 $10.47 million $0.95 8.03 First Guaranty Bancshares $122.68 million 2.05 $27.30 million $2.43 9.65

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Riverview Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.77%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29% First Guaranty Bancshares 22.25% 15.06% 1.01%

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans, and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services consisting of trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

