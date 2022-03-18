Financial Survey: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) vs. Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 203.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 314.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 24.83% 4.91% 3.02% Realty Income 17.25% 2.32% 1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $90.58 million 11.28 $22.49 million $0.86 47.58 Realty Income $2.08 billion 18.90 $359.46 million $0.94 70.73

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Realty Income 0 3 5 0 2.63

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $77.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Realty Income beats Community Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

