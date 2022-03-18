Financial Review: G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) versus Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for G Medical Innovations and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 251.27%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 419.58 -$303.66 million ($1.45) -2.43

G Medical Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals -17,104.84% -62.49% -53.30%

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G Medical Innovations (Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

