Financial Review: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $331.86 million 10.65 -$26.41 million ($0.73) -130.82 AU Optronics $8.99 billion N/A -$608.06 million N/A N/A

Ambarella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Risk & Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ambarella and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 2 13 0 2.75 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ambarella currently has a consensus target price of $178.14, suggesting a potential upside of 86.54%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -7.96% -5.05% -4.21% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AU Optronics beats Ambarella on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

AU Optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

