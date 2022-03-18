Financial Contrast: Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) versus Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subaru and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion N/A $719.19 million $0.38 20.58 Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 2.32% 3.57% 1.91% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Subaru and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 1 0 2 0 2.33 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Subaru.

Summary

Subaru beats Volcon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subaru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

