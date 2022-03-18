Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

FRGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

