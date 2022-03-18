Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 3,350 ($43.56) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,353.33.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FQVTF stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.