Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given New GBX 3,350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 3,350 ($43.56) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,464.00.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

