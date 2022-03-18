Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 3,350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 3,350 ($43.56) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.84% from the company’s previous close.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,491.25 ($32.40).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($24.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,095.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,352.89. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($37.33).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

