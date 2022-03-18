FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $345.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.49.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.