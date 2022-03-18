FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FedEx also updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.23.

FedEx stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.98. 4,645,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.58.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

