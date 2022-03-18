Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.75. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 555,856 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $518.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.