Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.75. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 555,856 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $518.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.15.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.