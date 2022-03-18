FDM Group’s (FDM) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.47) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 959 ($12.47) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 800 ($10.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,002.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,151.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25.
About FDM Group (Get Rating)
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.
