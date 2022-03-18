F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

