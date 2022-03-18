F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of F.N.B. Corp. have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, F.N.B. Corp. remains well-poised for growth. , manageable debt levels and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. The company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will likely continue enhancing shareholder value. Nonetheless, Despite expected rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates remain a concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating expenses might hamper bottom-line growth to some extent.”

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after buying an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,223,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

